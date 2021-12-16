Pierpont C&TC announces new community partnership

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Pierpont Community and Technical College is creating more opportunities for their students to advance their education.

On Thursday, the community college announced a new partnership with the Marion County Public Library.

Students can use any of the resources that the library provides such as its Wi-Fi, computers, printers, scanners or online resources. They can also access materials their professors have put on reserve.

Pierpont currently doesn’t have its own physical library location.

Pierpont Community and Technical College (WBOY Image)

“This is a way for our students to come down in a quiet place, touch some of the artifacts, open books, read, have quiet time, bring their kids, they have a wonderful kid’s section over here, and just be in their own private space to advance their learning,” said Anthony Hancock president of Pierpont C&TC.

Hancock also said it’s important for their students to have additional resources in the community and that the community college is going towards open educational resources, which are strictly online materials.

“College and universities and libraries are about information and knowledge, so again, this is just another tool that we add as a community to assist those individuals to obtain that knowledge and obtain that information,” Handcock said.

Marion County Public Library (WBOY Image)

The partnership has been months in the making and offers students the opportunity to speak with librarians to find the best resources possible.

“Students need to have a placed to come and be academically successful, a place to come that is quiet, that is set up with tables and chairs that help them study,” said Larissa Cason, director of Marion County Public Library Systems. “But then, also depending on where the student lives, they may not have Wi-Fi coverage and a lot of what is done in college these days is online.”

Students can access the library immediately.

The partnership between the Marion County Public Library and Pierpont C&CT is the first of its kind.