ST. MARYS, W.Va. – Deputies with the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Department received calls Thursday night of an alligator on a roadway along Middle Island Creek Road.

According to deputies, the alligator was approximately 3-feet-6-inches long.

Deputy Lauer and Sgt. Reed, who is with the St. Marys Police Department, arrived on scene and secured the rogue alligator.

In a Facebook post, deputies said, “Just goes to show, you never know what each day will bring in a career in law enforcement.”