FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As sectional play approaches for high school baseball teams, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears feel they’re coming together and can make some noise in the postseason.

The Polar Bears sit at 15-7 on the season and credit much of the success to teamwork.

“Lately I think our biggest strength is just picking each other up in the lineup. When one part of our lineup is struggling, the other part is coming through and driving in runs so that’s really helping us get through those tough games,” Evan Dennison, senior center fielder said.

This crew has been winning key games in their class and have been battling in close ones like the 6-5 loss to AAA powerhouse, Bridgeport.

Fairmont feels they’ve improved in every aspect of the game and eight-year head coach David Ricer said the big thing was preparing in the off season.

“These kids have improved each and every year. Last year, everybody got hit by the Covid year. Having that whole year off, it messes with everybody, and they got to play a lot more. Not just with high school last year but with summer ball, fall ball and it’s shown,” Ricer said.

Bats have been hot for the Polar Bears as of late.

Seniors Gavin Blair and Evan Dennison along with junior Gunner Riley lead the team in almost every stat. They’ve collected 15 home runs between the three of them as well as 33, 29 and 27 runs batted in respectively.

“Putting in a lot of work. We knew this year would probably be the year we go to states and we’ve never won a state title in all of Fairmont Senior High School career but I think this is the year. I had a lot of problems in the beginning of the year, I worked those out a little bit, was doing stuff on my own time and I’m just hitting the ball,” Riley said.

Dennison wanted a chance to show what he has left in the tank after battling through adversity in the last two baseball seasons.

“Really this is my first full year. Freshman year I didn’t play much varsity then there wasn’t a sophomore year. Then last year I hurt my knee so I was out for most of the year so this year I really got into things. I’ve been seeing the ball well and so are those two so it’s really helping us,” Dennsion said.