FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In an intense battle until the final buzzer, Fairmont Senior came out on top over Grafton to claim the AAA Region II, Section 1 title.

Polar Bears celebrate with the sectional plaque

It was a tight game from the jump with the score knotted up at 12 after the first quarter.

Grafton went on a bit of a run in the second quarter led by 10 points from Ryan Maier out of his game-high 21 points to secure a 10 point lead, 29-19, heading into the locker room.

The lead was traded multiple times in the third quarter but with late foul shots made, the Bearcats took a two point lead into the final quarter.

Fairmont’s Dominic Viani had a big fourth quarter with three out of his four threes made to make up his team-high 16 points.

The Polar Bears started to pull away in the fourth slightly, but a late Kaden Delaney basket brought the score to 55-52 with just 13 seconds on the clock.

A made free throw helped Fairmont Senior secure the lead to win it 56-52.

Fairmont Senior wins the AAA Region II, Section 1 title

Viani led the Polar Bears with 16 points, Desean Goode finished with 15 and Eric Smith added 11 in the win.

Maier led the Bearcats with 21, Delaney added 13 and Isaac Lough finished with 11.

Fairmont Senior will see Robert C. Byrd in the regional final and Grafton will play Elkins.