WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that $1,624,140 will go toward community development projects.

Through AmeriCorps and NeighborWorks, the funding will be used to “support projects that bolster communities, revitalize neighborhoods, preserve affordable housing, and create jobs in West Virginia.”

“This support announced today will aid in efforts that give individuals the opportunity to become more engaged in their community, help fight poverty, provide access to affordable housing, and contribute to the betterment of our state,” Senator Capito said.

“AmeriCorps and NeighborWorks projects continue to bolster our communities and spur economic development, and I am pleased to announce these six new initiatives,” Senator Manchin said. “These projects will support West Virginians, from increasing access to affordable housing to creating new opportunities for scientific research.”

The funding will be allocated as such:

NeighborWorks America FY22 Grant Funding:

· $210,000 – HomeOwnership Center, Inc.

· $195,000 – CommunityWorks in West Virginia, Inc.

AmeriCorps VISTA Awards:

· $374,490 –West Virginia University Research Corp

· $335,310 –United Way of Central West Virginia, Inc.

· $293,850 –WV Community Development Hub

· $215,490 –Education Alliance-Business and Community for public schools, Inc.