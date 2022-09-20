WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has announced that $1,061,671 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) will be used to support West Virginia’s farmers and ranchers, as well as increase access to fresh produce.

The funding, as part of the NIFA Organic Transitions Program (ORG) and the NIFA American Rescue Plan Produce Prescription Program (PPR), will go into researching organic agricultural practices at West Virginia University (WVU) and the Fresh Choice Prescription Produce program at the Williamson Health and Wellness Center.

“Every West Virginian should have access to healthy, affordable food. I am pleased USDA is investing in WVU and the Williamson Health and Wellness Center to support our local farmers and ranchers, bolster our agricultural industry and provide food assistance to West Virginians in need,” said Senator Manchin. “Addressing food insecurity continues to be one of my top priorities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding.”

Individual awards listed below: