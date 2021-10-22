$13.1 million from the Victims of Crime Act given to various West Virginian agencies by Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has announced that $13,182,765 in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds was awarded to 84 agencies throughout the state.

The VOCA money will be used to provide such things as “counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse.”

The funds were awarded by the Office for Victims of Crime, the Office of Justice Programs of the U.S. Department of Justice, with the administration being handled by the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services section.

HB 336, which provides part of the funding for these grants, was also requested and signed by Gov. Justice.

Funds were awarded to the following:

Brooke and Hancock Counties

A Child’s Place CASA, Ltd.

$36,992.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Brooke and Hancock counties.

Barbour County

Barbour County Commission

$32,869.00

This grant will fund staff in the Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Barbour County.

Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, Lincoln and Mason Counties

Branches Domestic Violence Shelter Inc.

$523,183.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence in Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Wayne, and Mason Counties.

Hampshire, Mineral and Pendleton Counties

Burlington United Methodist Family Services Inc.

$62,901.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Hampshire, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties.

Cabell County

Cabell County Commission

$169,184.00

This grant will fund staff in the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Cabell County.

Kanawha, Jackson and Putnam Counties

CAMC Health Education & Research Institute Inc.

$220,125.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Kanawha and Jackson Counties.

Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler Counties

CASA for Children Inc.

$145,552.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Ohio, Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties.

Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan

CASA of the Eastern Panhandle Inc.

$270,379.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties.

Greenbrier, Pocahontas

CASA of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, West Virginia Inc.

$71,796.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties.

Marion County

CASA of Marion County

$75,622.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Marion County.

Hancock and Brooke Counties

CHANGE Inc. (CAC)

$97,227.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child victims in Hancock and Brooke Counties.

Hancock and Brooke Counties

CHANGE Inc. (DV)

$44,871.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence is Brooke and Hancock Counties.

Kanawha County

City of Charleston

$30,685.00

This grant will fund staff in the Charleston Police Department to provide direct services to crime victims in the City of Charleston.

Mercer County

Child Protect of Mercer County Inc.

$112,963.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Mercer County.

Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas Counties

Child and Youth Advocacy Center Inc.

$169,676.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Monroe Counties.

Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counites

Children’s Home Society of West Virginia (Martinsburg Safe Haven Child Advocacy Center)

$142,426.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan counties.

Wood, Ritchie, Pleasants and Wirt Counties

The Children’s Listening Place Inc.

$115,380.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Wood, Wirt, Pleasants and Ritchie Counties.

Logan, Mercer and McDowell Counties

ChildLaw Services Inc.

$127,108.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child victims of abuse and neglect, and children who witness domestic violence in Mercer and McDowell Counties.

Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and Summers

Comprehensive Women’s Service Council Inc.

$476,271.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking victims in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Summers Counties.

Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo and Wayne Counties

CONTACT Huntington Inc.

$426,869.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of sexual assault in Cabell, Wayne, Logan, Mingo, Mason and Lincoln Counties.

Boone and Lincoln Counties

Cornerstone Family Interventions Inc.

$117,895.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child victims in Boone and Lincoln Counties.

Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties

Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center

$519,105.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties.

Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Boone, Currently 26 counties referring to FCC

Family Counseling Connection Inc.

$226,233.00

This grant will fund staff to provide trauma therapy and direct services to victims of sexual violence, child abuse, and domestic violence in Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Boone, Currently 26 counties referring to FCC.

Mineral, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire and Pendleton Counties

Family Crisis Center Inc.

$261,708.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to sexual assault and domestic violence victims in Mineral, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton Counties.

Jackson, Tyler, Ritchie, Pleasants, Wirt and Wood Counties

Family Crisis Intervention Center of Region V Inc.

$283,527.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Wood, Jackson, Ritchie, Wirt and Pleasants Counties.

Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas

Family Refuge Center Inc.

$380,994.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, and Pocahontas Counties.

Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Lincoln and Mingo Counties

Family Service of Goodwill Industries

$86,198.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, financial exploitation, and child abuse in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Mingo and Wayne Counties.

Greenbrier

Greenbrier County Commission – Prosecutor’s Office

$36,714.00

This grant will fund staff in the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Greenbrier County.

Greenbrier County

Greenbrier County Commission – Sheriff’s Department

$38,881.00

This grant will fund staff in the Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Greenbrier County.

Hancock, Brooke and Ohio Counties

Hancock County Commission

$123,172.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to crime victims in Brooke, Hancock, and Ohio Counties.

Ohio and Marshall Counties

Harmony House Inc.

$136,799.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Ohio and Marshall Counties.

Kanawha, Tyler, McDowell, Wetzel, Wirt and Wood Counties

Harmony Mental Health Inc.

$224,701.00

This grant will fund staff to provide trauma-informed mental health direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse in Wood, Jackson, Kanawha, Wirt, Tyler and Wetzel Counties.

Harrison County

Harrison County CASA Program Inc.

$96,758.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Harrison County.

Harrison, Doddridge, Taylor and Barbour Counties

Harrison County Child Advocacy Center

$259,673.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking victims in Harrison, Doddridge, Taylor and Barbour Counties.

Jackson County

Jackson County Commission

$30,529.00

This grant will fund staff in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Jackson County.

Jefferson

Jefferson County Commission

$85,680.00

This grant will fund staff in the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Jefferson County.

Raleigh, Fayette and Wyoming

Just For Kids Inc.

$237,956.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Raleigh, Fayette, and Wyoming Counties.

Kanawha County

Kanawha County Commission – Prosecutor’s Office

$82,623.00

This grant will fund staff in the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department to provide direct services to crime victims in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County

Kanawha County Commission – Sheriff’s Department

$53,241.00

This grant will fund staff in the Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Kanawha County.

Statewide

Legal Aid of West Virginia Inc.

$585,312.00

This grant will fund staff to provide legal services to domestic violence, sexual assault, financial exploitation, disabled and elderly victims in West Virginia.

Logan and Mingo Counties

Logan Co. Child Advocacy Center Inc.

$131,908.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Logan and Mingo Counties.

Logan County

Logan County Commission – Prosecutor’s Office

$40,353.00

This grant will fund staff in the Logan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Logan County.

Logan County

Logan County Commission – Sheriff’s Department

$29,670.00

This grant will fund staff in the Logan County Sheriff’s Department to provide direct services to crime victims in Logan County.

Marion County

Marion County Child Advocacy Center Inc.

$127,960.00

This grant will fund staff to provide for direct services to child abuse victims in Marion County.

Marion County

Marion County Commission

$46,989.00

This grant will fund staff in the Prosecutor’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Marion County.

Mason County

Mason County Commission

$35,462.00

This grant will fund staff in the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Mason County.

Mercer

Mercer County Commission

$172,895.00

This grant will fund staff in the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office in order to provide direct services to all victims of crime in Mercer County.

Mineral County

Mineral County Court Appointed Special Advocates Program Inc.

$105,082.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Mineral County.

Mingo County

Mingo County Commission – Prosecutor’s Office

$24,945.00

This grant will fund staff in the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department to provide direct services to crime victims in Mingo County.

Mingo County

Mingo County Commission – Sheriff’s Department

$20,551.00

This grant will fund staff in the Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Mingo County.

Monongalia County

Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center Inc.

$202,800.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Monongalia County.

Monongalia County

Monongalia County Commission

$90,095.00

This grant will fund staff in the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Monongalia County.

Monongalia and Preston Counties

Monongalia County Youth Services Center

$113,186.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Monongalia and Preston Counties.

Statewide

Mothers Against Drunk Driving

$37,628.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of Driving Under the Influence cases throughout the State of West Virginia.

Uphsur and Lewis Counties

Mountain CAP of West Virginia Inc.

$66,352.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Upshur and Lewis Counties.

Nicholas and Webster Counties

Nicholas County Family Resource Network

$87,687.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Nicholas and Webster Counties.

Ohio County

Ohio County Commission

$30,738.00

This grant will fund staff in the Ohio County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct

services to crime victims in Ohio County.

Preston County

Preston County Commission

$34,581.00

This grant will fund staff in the Preston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Preston County.

Putnam County

Putnam County Commission – Prosecutor’s Office

$43,875.00

This grant will fund staff in the Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Putnam County.

Putnam County

Putnam County Commission – Sheriff’s Department

$28,669.00

This grant will fund staff in the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Putnam County.

Randolph and Tucker Counties

Randolph County Children’s Advocacy Center Inc.

$95,683.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Randolph and Tucker Counties.

Randolph County

Randolph County Commission

$35,984.00

This grant will fund staff in the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide services to crime victims in Randolph County.

Monongalia, Preston and Taylor

The Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center Inc.

$595,174.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and stalking victims in Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor Counties.

Summers County

REACHH-Family Resource Center Inc.

$53,041.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Summers County.

Roane County

Roane County Commission

$21,758.00

This grant will fund staff in the Roane County Prosecuting Attorney’s office to provide direct services to crime victims in Roane County.

McDowell, Mercer and Wyoming Counties

Stop Abusive Family Environments Inc.

$383,562.00

This grant will fund staff to provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims in McDowell, Mercer and Wyoming Counties.

McDowell

Stop the Hurt Inc.

$63,117.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in McDowell County.

Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis and Marion Counties

Task Force on Domestic Violence, “HOPE Inc.”

$450,886.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, victims in Marion, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison and Lewis Counties.

Mingo and Logan Counties

Tug Valley Recovery Shelter Association Inc.

$170,194.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking victims and underserved population in Mingo and Logan Counties.

Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel Counties

Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center Inc.

$240,351.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to adult and child victims of sexual assault in Ohio, Hancock, Brooke, Marshall, and Wetzel Counties.

Upshur County

Upshur County Commission

$29,118.00

This grant will fund staff in the Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Upshur County.

Wood, Wirt, Pleasants and Ritchie Counties

Voices for Children

$79,576.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Wood, Wirt, Pleasants, and Ritchie Counties.

Statewide

West Virginia Child Abuse Network Inc.

$161,740.00

This grant will fund the West Virginia Child Abuse Network Inc’s Expansion and Service Enhancement Project statewide aimed at expanding Child Advocacy Center (CAC) services to unserved areas and enhancing the quality of services provided to victims of child abuse in the 43 counties already served by a CAC.

Cabell, Wayne, Kanawha, Putnam, Lincoln, Boone, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Mason TEAM for West Virginia Children Inc.

$393,105.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Cabell, Wayne, Kanawha, Putnam, Lincoln, Boone, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun and Mason Counties.

Statewide

West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence Inc.

$193,325.00

This grant will fund staff to direct legal services to victims and survivors statewide who could not be served by Legal Aid or other pro bono attorneys.

Statewide

West Virginia Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation

$123,484.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to the crime victims of inmates under the custody of the Division of Corrections.

Statewide

West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services

$203,292.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to the victims of crime throughout the state of West Virginia.

Wetzel and Tyler Counties

Wetzel County Commission – CAC

$64,435.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Wetzel and Tyler Counties.

Wetzel County

Wetzel County Commission – Prosecutor’s Office

$32,417.00

This grant will fund staff in the Wetzel County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Wetzel County.

Randolph, Tucker, Braxton, Upshur, Webster and Barbour

Women’s Aid in Crisis

$547,619.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, child victims, and sexual assault victims in Randolph, Barbour, Tucker, Upshur, Webster, and Braxton Counties.

Wood County

Wood County Commission

$57,089.00

This grant will fund staff in the Wood County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Wood County.

Wyoming County

Wyoming County Commission

$24,752.00

This grant will fund staff in the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Wyoming County.

Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel Counties

Young Women’s Christian Association of Wheeling WV

$261,390.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and child victims in Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel Counties.

Kanawha, Clay and Boone Counties

YWCA of Charleston, West Virginia Inc.

$247,461.00

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to domestic violence victims in Kanawha, Clay, and Boone Counties.