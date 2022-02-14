WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin have announced that West Virginia will be awarded “$11,257,979 for wildlife restoration and another $3,966,614 for sportfish restoration” through Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration grants from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Investments like these will help support wildlife and sportfish habitat restoration, as well as hunting and fishing education, ensuring that West Virginia’s proud hunting and fishing tradition continues for generations to come. Protecting our fish and wildlife is an important part of preserving our state’s natural beauty, and that’s exactly what this funding will do,” Senator Capito said.

“West Virginia is blessed with beautiful public lands and incredible wildlife,” Senator Manchin said. “I am pleased the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investing in conservation and recreation projects that educate our communities, restore forest and freshwater habitats, and promote access to outdoor recreation across the Mountain State.”