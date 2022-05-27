CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) will receive $2,237,029 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

This funding will be given through the Water Pollution Control State, Interstate, and Tribal program and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act’s (RCRA) Hazardous Waste Management program.

“This funding will help WVDEP maintain, protect, and improve the quality of waterbodies throughout our state and also control and dispose of hazardous waste,” Capito said. “Ensuring an excellent standard of water quality across West Virginia is essential for public and environmental health, and I appreciate EPA’s contribution in helping state partners like WVDEP protect our water.”

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. In order to ensure all West Virginians have access to clean water, we must maintain plans and activities to address pollution throughout the state. I am pleased the EPA is investing in the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to protect the quality of our drinking water sources and safely manage pollution and hazardous waste,” Manchin said.