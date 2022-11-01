CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have announced that $2,453,962 will go to West Virginia’s DHHR, DEP and WVU.

“It’s important we continue to find innovative ways to reduce pollution, increase air quality, improve water quality, and preserve our state’s natural environment,” Senator Capito said. “The grants announced today will support West Virginia’s efforts through our state agencies and WVU to keep our air and water as clean as possible, and ultimately improve the health and safety of West Virginians both now and in the future.”

The funding will be coming from several U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant programs.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe, and these investments are great news for our entire state. I’m pleased the EPA is supporting the West Virginia DEP, West Virginia DHHR and WVU in their efforts to reduce pollution and improve air and water quality throughout our state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for our fellow West Virginians,” Senator Manchin said.

Funding will be allocated to:

$1,000,000 – West Virginia University (WVU) This research project will identify the various technology options currently implemented at lagoon facilities serving less than 10,000 people to remove ammonia, total nitrogen and total phosphorus to low levels.

$912,517 – WV Department of Environmental Protection (WV DEP) This grant will provide continued assistance to the WVDEP in its efforts to implement air pollution control programs to improve and maintain the public’s air quality.

$293,947 – WV Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR) This grant will fund statewide programs to reduce risk from toxic air pollutants, educe chemical and biological risks, and detect violations and promote compliance.

