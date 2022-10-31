CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have announced that $26,656,638 will go to the West Virginia School Building Authority to help rebuild Herbert Hoover High School.

The 2016 floods severely damaged Herbert Hoover High School, so the funding, made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will go to reconstruction efforts.

“As devastating as the flood was in 2016, it was particularly hard for the students and teachers who were displaced from their school. They have had to adapt to this challenge for years,” Senator Capito said. “This announcement today will build off the $52 million I secured in 2019, and further support the West Virginia School Building Authority’s rebuilding efforts.”

“After the terrible flooding that ravaged West Virginia in 2016, we came together as a state and helped each other rebuild. It was incredible to see the strength of West Virginians and the compassion they held for each other. I have worked with FEMA since the disaster to ensure rebuilding West Virginia schools remains a top priority. I am pleased FEMA is continuing to support our efforts to rebuild Herbert Hoover High School, although it is long overdue for the students, families, teachers, and school personnel who have been waiting for their new school,” Senator Manchin said.