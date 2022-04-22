CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has announced $3,285,056 for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The funds will come through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

LIHEAP is meant to provide “financial assistance to low-income Americans for whom energy costs represent a disproportionate share of their household budgets.”

“No West Virginian should have to choose between keeping their homes cool this upcoming summer and paying for necessities like food or medicine. Together with funding previously awarded through the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s announcement ensures LIHEAP can continue to help low-income households and seniors pay for their utilities, cutting costs for families across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

The program also received funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 federal budget omnibus package.

This, alongside the funding from the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, brings West Virginia’s total Fiscal Year 2022 funding for LIHEAP up to $73,348,414.