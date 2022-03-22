WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) today announced $5,000,000 in infrastructure funding through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Section 340 environmental infrastructure program.

Through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, this funding will be used to help provide reliable water and sewer service.

“These investments are another great example of West Virginia reaping the benefits of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Southern West Virginia in particular struggles with inadequate water and wastewater infrastructure, which is why the Section 340 program was created to provide dedicated assistance to this region of our state. The funding announced will help ensure more than 6,000 West Virginians receive access to reliable, affordable, safe, and clean water and wastewater,” Senator Capito said.

Senator Manchin said, “Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. In order to ensure all West Virginians have access to clean water, we must continue to update and improve our water infrastructure across the state.”

Individual awardees:

City of Williamson –$1,500,000 for upgrading the water treatment, storage and distribution system in the City of Williamson, Mingo County. The total project consists of the installation of three treatment plant high service pumps, construction of approximately 15,000 feet of water mains, a booster pump station, three new water storage tanks and rehabilitation of one water storage tank, accessories, fire hydrants and other related appurtenances. This upgrade will service approximately 1,750 existing customers.

Town of Fort Gay –$1,325,000 for the rehabilitation of seven existing wastewater pump stations, three existing wastewater grinder pump stations, the installation of a 95,000 gallon per day wastewater treatment plant and permanent closure of the existing wastewater lagoon. This project will provide reliable sewer service to approximately 300 residential customers in the Fort Gay area in Wayne County.

Shady Spring PSD – $1,100,000 for upgrading the Glen Morgan Wastewater Treatment Plant in Raleigh County which serves approximately 4,100 residential customers. The existing wastewater treatment plant is nearing its design capacity and the exceedance of the capacity is growing more frequent.