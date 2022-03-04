CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representative David McKinley (R-WV) announced that $6,313,780 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will go towards 22 West Virginia watersheds and flood protection sites.

Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the funding will “repair existing watershed infrastructure” and “invest in exploring new opportunities for dams and flood protection”.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. I am pleased USDA is investing in these 22 sites to protect against flooding, improve water quality and supply, and ensure our communities have the resources they need to thrive,” said Senator Manchin.

“West Virginia’s mountainous terrain has long made us susceptible to flash flooding and storm damage. Many of us remember the lives lost, damage created, and communities ravaged as a result of floods in our state’s history. That is why it is incredibly important that we take the necessary precautions to ensure that our communities are protected and their residents remain safe. We must do all we can to prevent the destruction to our homes, schools, small businesses and medical facilities as a result of flash flooding and natural disasters, and this funding will help us do that,” Senator Capito said

“Today’s announcement reinforces the significance of the opportunities provided by the infrastructure bill funding for West Virginia. It means we finally have a chance to address perennial flooding issues across our state, including Marion, Grant, and Harrison Counties, just to name a few. These projects will have a dramatic impact, improving these communities and restoring their ability to support new businesses and jobs in the future,” said Rep. McKinley.

Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) Program:

For the following awards, a preliminary investigation feasibility report (PIFR) will be prepared to determine if WFPO can be used to assist with the site. The sponsor will take a fresh look at the watersheds to the evaluate existing infrastructure, look for new opportunities, and address multiple watershed concerns.

$55,000 – Harmon Creek Watershed

– Harmon Creek Watershed $55,000 – Upper Buffalo Creek Watershed

– Upper Buffalo Creek Watershed $55,000 – Patterson Creek Watershed

– Patterson Creek Watershed $55,000 – Salem Fork Watershed

– Salem Fork Watershed $55,000 – Upper Deckers Creek Watershed

– Upper Deckers Creek Watershed $55,000 – New Creek Watershed

– New Creek Watershed $55,000 – Upper Grave Creek Watershed

– Upper Grave Creek Watershed $55,000 – Mill Creek Watershed

– Mill Creek Watershed $55,000 – Polk Creek Watershed

– Polk Creek Watershed $55,000 – Saltlick Creek Watershed

– Saltlick Creek Watershed $55,000 – Sleepy Creek Watershed

– Sleepy Creek Watershed $55,000 – South Fork River Watershed

– South Fork River Watershed $55,000 – Warm Springs Run

– Warm Springs Run $55,000 – Daves Fork Christian Fork Watershed

– Daves Fork Christian Fork Watershed $55,000 – Town of Rainelle

– Town of Rainelle $55,000 – Wolf Creek Watershed

– Wolf Creek Watershed $55,000 – Marlin Run

Watershed Rehabilitation Program:

For the following awards, REHAB will focus on repairing existing infrastructure and looking for new opportunities for growth and flood security in the embankment sites.