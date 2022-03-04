CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representative David McKinley (R-WV) announced that $6,313,780 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will go towards 22 West Virginia watersheds and flood protection sites.
Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the funding will “repair existing watershed infrastructure” and “invest in exploring new opportunities for dams and flood protection”.
“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. I am pleased USDA is investing in these 22 sites to protect against flooding, improve water quality and supply, and ensure our communities have the resources they need to thrive,” said Senator Manchin.
“West Virginia’s mountainous terrain has long made us susceptible to flash flooding and storm damage. Many of us remember the lives lost, damage created, and communities ravaged as a result of floods in our state’s history. That is why it is incredibly important that we take the necessary precautions to ensure that our communities are protected and their residents remain safe. We must do all we can to prevent the destruction to our homes, schools, small businesses and medical facilities as a result of flash flooding and natural disasters, and this funding will help us do that,” Senator Capito said
“Today’s announcement reinforces the significance of the opportunities provided by the infrastructure bill funding for West Virginia. It means we finally have a chance to address perennial flooding issues across our state, including Marion, Grant, and Harrison Counties, just to name a few. These projects will have a dramatic impact, improving these communities and restoring their ability to support new businesses and jobs in the future,” said Rep. McKinley.
Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) Program:
For the following awards, a preliminary investigation feasibility report (PIFR) will be prepared to determine if WFPO can be used to assist with the site. The sponsor will take a fresh look at the watersheds to the evaluate existing infrastructure, look for new opportunities, and address multiple watershed concerns.
- $55,000 – Harmon Creek Watershed
- $55,000 – Upper Buffalo Creek Watershed
- $55,000 – Patterson Creek Watershed
- $55,000 – Salem Fork Watershed
- $55,000 – Upper Deckers Creek Watershed
- $55,000 – New Creek Watershed
- $55,000 – Upper Grave Creek Watershed
- $55,000 – Mill Creek Watershed
- $55,000 – Polk Creek Watershed
- $55,000 – Saltlick Creek Watershed
- $55,000 – Sleepy Creek Watershed
- $55,000 – South Fork River Watershed
- $55,000 – Warm Springs Run
- $55,000 – Daves Fork Christian Fork Watershed
- $55,000 – Town of Rainelle
- $55,000 – Wolf Creek Watershed
- $55,000 – Marlin Run
Watershed Rehabilitation Program:
For the following awards, REHAB will focus on repairing existing infrastructure and looking for new opportunities for growth and flood security in the embankment sites.
- $959,300 – North and South Mill Creek Site 3: This site provides protection to approximately 18 residences, buildings, road crossings, bridges, farms and commercial buildings, utilities and other infrastructure. Funding will be used for the planning phase for rehabilitation of the structure. Current deficiencies include overtopping of the dam, breaching of the auxiliary spillway during activation and drain fill filter compatibility within the embankment not meeting current NRCS design criteria.
- $926,600 – Pocatalico River Site 28: Site 28 provides flood protection to approximately 2,984 residences, buildings, road crossings, bridges, farms and commercial buildings, utilities and other infrastructure. Funding will be used for the planning phase for rehabilitation of the structure. Current deficiencies include overtopping of the dam, breaching of the auxiliary spillway during activation and drain fill filter compatibility within the embankment not meeting current NRCS design criteria.
- $916,100 – North and South Mill Creek Site 4: Site 4 provides protection to approximately 21 residences, buildings, road crossings, bridges, farms and commercial buildings, utilities and other infrastructure. Funding will be used for the planning phase for rehabilitation of the structure. Current deficiencies include breaching of the auxiliary spillway during activation and drain fill filter compatibility within the embankment not meeting current NRCS design criteria.
- $876,400 – Bonds Creek Site 1: Site 1 provides flood protection to approximately 65 residences, buildings, road crossings, bridges, farms and commercial buildings, utilities and other infrastructure. Funding will be used for the planning phase for rehabilitation of the structure. Current deficiencies include overtopping of the dam, breaching of the auxiliary spillway during activation and drain fill filter compatibility within the embankment not meeting current NRCS design criteria.
- $857,700 – Brush Creek Site 12: Site 12 provides protection to a community hospital (which serves an adjacent limited resource area), several associated healthcare buildings, Princeton High School, a regional athletic facility, several businesses, 200 residences, and multiple roads and other infrastructure. Funding will be used for the planning phase for rehabilitation of the structure. There is presently the potential for erosion of the auxiliary spillway and downstream toe of the embankment during ASW activation. The riser also needs repaired/or replaced, and the internal filter and drainage of the embankment may need addressed.
- $842,680 – Big Ditch Run Site 1: Site 1 provides flood protection to approximately 125 residences, buildings, road crossings, bridges, farms and commercial buildings, utilities and other infrastructure. Funding will be used for the planning phase for rehabilitation of the structure. Current deficiencies include overtopping of the dam, breaching of the auxiliary spillway during activation and drain fill filter compatibility within the embankment not meeting current NRCS design criteria.