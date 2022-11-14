CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced that $99,938 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will go to Appalachian extreme weather research at West Virginia University (WVU).

“Appalachia has been hit hard by serious flooding in recent years, impacting communities in West Virginia and across the region,” said Senator Manchin. “WVU continues to make our state proud with innovative scientific research, and I am pleased NOAA is investing more than $99K in this critical project. The initiative will help strengthen partnerships between scientists, health departments and local leaders to boost resilience efforts and ensure our communities are prepared for any extreme weather event that impacts our state.”

The research initiative, Building Resilience to Climate Change Driven Extreme Weather Events in Appalachia, will involve two projects.

The first project, Community Connections Through a Health Department Collaborative, will help create a shared vision of climate impacts and resilience needs by increasing collaboration between researchers, health departments and community leaders. The second project, Learning from Exemplar Communities, will involve a partnership between WVU, the University of Virginia and Ohio University, and will attempt to identify and share Appalachian communities that are advancing resilience efforts.

“Due to our mountainous terrain in West Virginia, our communities are often vulnerable to extreme weather events like flooding, thunderstorms, and snowstorms. I’m thrilled to see WVU stepping in and using their world-class research abilities to study the potential impact of these possible occurrences,” Senator Capito said. “I appreciate NOAA’s recognition of WVU’s capabilities in this area of research.”