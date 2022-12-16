CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Public employees in West Virginia can now add a few more state holidays to their calendars.

Dec. 23, 2022 and Dec. 30, 2022 will henceforth be recognized as half-day state holidays for public employees after Gov. Jim Justice issued two proclamations Friday.

“In recognition of the hard work accomplished by the public employees of this State throughout the past year, and in acknowledgement of the holiday season, it is fitting and proper that the public employees of this State be given this additional time off to spend an extended and enjoyable holiday with their loved ones,” Gov. Justice said.

You can view the Christmas Eve proclamation here or the New Year’s Eve proclamation here.