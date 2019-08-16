Breaking News
AP Interview: Pelosi assails Trump, Netanyahu ‘weakness’

by: LISA MASCARO, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says U.S.-Israel relations can withstand the “weakness” of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu barring two members of Congress from visiting the country.

Pelosi told The Associated Press on Friday that the “weakness of Netanyahu and the weakness of Donald Trump combined” into a policy that’s “a no.”

She said the U.S. commitment to Israel isn’t dependent on either leader and they won’t “stand in the way” of the deep relationship.

Pelosi had “great, great, great sadness” over the decision to bar Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. The two Muslim lawmakers support a Palestinian-led boycott of Israel.

Trump views the freshmen congresswomen as opponents and wanted them barred.

Pelosi said she’s not discouraging other lawmakers from visiting Israel.

