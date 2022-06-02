CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that $990,283 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) will be used to support three projects at West Virginia University (WVU).

These projects will study “transition metal catalysts in pharmaceutical development, research interactions between the serotonergic systems, and address tumor recurrence.”

“West Virginia University has proven itself as a leader in a variety of research fields, which is evident in its continued R1 Research Institution status,” Senator Capito said. “This funding announced today will help support critical research projects at WVU that provide insight to lung cancer recurrence, study how serotonin affects different features of the brain, and further the development of novel pharmaceuticals, functional materials, and consumer products. Projects like this play an important role in protecting the health of West Virginians and promoting future areas of prosperity, and I’m thankful for NSF’s continued support.”

“The National Science Foundation continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia through research and educational opportunities that benefit our students and communities. I am pleased NSF is investing in these critical scientific and medical research projects at WVU, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual awards listed below:

· $500,000 – Circadian Regulation of Olfactory Modulation

· $440,283 –CAS: Four-Coordinate Iron- and Cobalt-Carbene Complexes for Carbene-Transfer Catalysis

· $50,000 –I-Corps: A novel gene assay for accurate prognosis and prediction of clinical benefits of chemotherapy for early-stage non-small cell lung cancer