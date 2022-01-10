CHARLESTON, W.Va. — To control the influx of foreign-based illegal robocalls, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take action.

This call to action from Attorney General Morrisey and a coalition of 51 attorneys general would require the FCC to force gateway providers, companies that allow foreign calls into the United States, to take steps to reduce the number of robocalls that enter the U.S.

Such steps would include the requirement to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology within 30 days of enactment. The caller ID authentication technology would help authenticate and prevent spoofed calls.

“Robocalls continue to be an annoyance we all face, and our office is happy to partner with attorneys general from other states to urge major players in communications to stop these frustrating calls,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our goal is to stop scammers overseas from preying upon American consumers as we continue fighting robocalls.”

Additional measures the attorneys general are asking for include:

Responding to requests from law enforcement, state attorneys general, or the FCC to trace back calls within 24 hours.

Blocking calls when providers are aware of an illegal or likely fraudulent caller.

Blocking calls that originate from numbers that are on a “do not originate” list – such as government phone numbers that are for incoming calls only.

Ensuring that foreign telephone companies they partner with are guaranteeing that calls are being made from legitimate numbers.

Requirement of all phone companies to block calls from a gateway provider if it fails to meet these requirements.

A comment letter that was sent to the FCC on Monday was led by the attorneys general of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Arkansas.



The letter can be found at https://bit.ly/33mv9b9.