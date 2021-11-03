Attorney General Morrisey urges Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to consider gun reciprocity agreement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sent a letter urging for a gun reciprocity agreement between Maryland and West Virginia to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.



In the law’s current state, if a West Virginia resident travels through Maryland while in possession of a gun, that resident is breaking Maryland law.



“We greatly value your consideration of our inquiries regarding recognition of West Virginia concealed handgun licenses,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote in the letter. “Our constituents have expressed concerns with an inability to protect themselves while commuting through or visiting your State. Upholding constitutional rights for individuals in our region and ensuring the safety of our citizens is an issue of the utmost importance.”

The letter takes note of an ongoing U.S. Supreme Court case that had recently heard oral arguments in a Second Amendment case involving whether or not a person’s right to self-defense extends outside of one’s home. In it, the state of New York argues that “denial of petitioners’ applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment.”



The case will determine whether or not other states, like Maryland, will need to reexamine their own firearm laws.



Morrisey writes it would therefore prove mutually beneficial for the two states to “preemptively reach a concealed handgun license reciprocity agreement.”



A copy of the letter can be read at https://bit.ly/3BMxo38.