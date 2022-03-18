CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some West Virginia lawmakers are hoping for a second chance in passing some needed foster care reforms. The bill died in the waning hours of the annual legislative session.

This is simply one of those cases where the bill was right at the finish line with enough votes to pass but the clock hit midnight, and it was defeated as time ran out.

House Bill 4344 was approved by the Senate last Saturday night, but there were changes so it needed to go back to the House again for final approval. The bill aimed to help 7,000 foster children in the state of West Virginia, with support for their families and for the state workers charged with protecting them.

Since a stand-alone bill to raise the pay of Child Protective Services (CPS) workers by 15% failed, there is a promise from the governor’s office to pay for those raises from money from 1,400 vacant positions at the DHHR.

“When it comes to the foster care system, I was very disappointed that bill did not pass. We also need to support our CPS workers. They do a phenomenal job. But you can’t attract and retain these workers, if we don’t pay them properly,” said Del. Doug Skaff, (D) Kanawha – Minority Leader.

“To give those CPS workers who are doing the Lord’s work, a significant pay raise above and beyond what all state general revenue workers got this year. And they are going to receive that money,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, (R) Clay.

The foster care bill would have created an interactive dashboard much like the one DHHR created for COVID-19 tracking two years ago. One of the goals was to help match foster children with potential families, but the dashboard was rejected due to privacy concerns.

Some lawmakers are hoping Governor Jim Justice will call a special session of the legislature to complete and pass the foster care bill but so far the governor has not indicated he will do that.