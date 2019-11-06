Biden accuses Warren of having elitist view of health care

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a fund-raising fish fry for U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Hawkeye Downs Expo Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is ramping up his feud with rival Elizabeth Warren in a new post that attacks her as having an “angry unyielding viewpoint” on health care.

Tuesday’s post on Medium comes in response to Warren’s swipe last week that Biden is “running in the wrong presidential primary” and “repeating Republican talking points” with his criticism of her “Medicare for All” plan. Warren released new details of her plan last week and immediately faced veiled jabs from her opponents and sharp questions from reporters.

Without naming her, Biden says the knock by “one of my opponents” was “condescending” and “representative of an elitism that working and middle class people do not share: ‘We know best; you know nothing.'”

The Warren campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.