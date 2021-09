CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - During West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, Justice and Maj. Gen. James Hoyer (Ret.) said the state had received some duplicated data that significantly impacted the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reporting of how many West Virginians have been vaccinated.

According to Hoyer, the state identified a problem with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contractor provided to West Virginia that specifically related to the Federal Pharmacy Program data. State officials say those numbers were being counted twice.