Bill improving health, safety at VAMCs passes House, moves to president

WASHINGTON (WOWK) — A bill to improve the health and safety of veterans will now be passed to the president after being passed unanimously by the House of Representatives.

The Improving Safety and Security for Veterans Act of 2019 comes after the recent deaths of the Veterans at the Clarksburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center and will require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to submit detailed reports on patient safety and quality of care at VA Medical Centers across the country.

“I am pleased the House of Representatives unanimously passed this bipartisan, commonsense legislation that will help increase transparency at the VA. We have faced issues of transparency surrounding the murder of at least seven Veterans at the Clarksburg VAMC, resulting in a lack of confidence in the VA. I can’t imagine having a loved one murdered while in the VA’s care and after almost two years still not knowing the full picture. I look forward to the President signing this legislation into law and helping bring justice and peace of mind to our Veterans and their families.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (WV-D)

The bipartisan legislation was introduced by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and in the U.S. House of Representatives by Representatives David McKinley (R-WV), Alex Mooney (R-WV) and Carol Miller (R-WV).

“The horrifying murders at the Clarksburg VAMC were a gruesome wakeup call underscoring the need for a more thorough look at security systems and procedures across the VAMC system. This bill is a step forward to help ensure our veterans are protected and safely cared for while in VA hands.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (WV-R)

“Our bipartisan bill will ensure more transparency and accountability within the VA. It will also provide Congress with a better understanding of what happened in Clarksburg, and how to prevent it from ever happening again.” West Virginia Representative David McKinley (R)

This legislation ensures that Veterans, their families and Congress are fully informed on the policies and procedures in place across the VA nationally.

The bill will also require the VA to submit a detailed report and timeline of events surrounding the deaths at the Clarksburg VAMC once the criminal investigations are complete.

The bill passed the Senate in December 2019.

“I was proud to vote for the Improving Safety and Security for Veterans Act, which will improve patient safety at VA medical facilities. Those who served our nation in the military deserve not only our utmost respect, but also our continued care once they leave military service. The murder of at least seven Veterans at the Clarksburg VA should never be allowed to happen again.” West Virginia Representative Alex Mooney (R)