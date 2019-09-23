Boso resigns from State Senate

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A West Virginia State Senator has announced his resignation effective this week.

Republican Senator Greg Boso represents the 11th senatorial district, which includes parts of seven central West Virginia counties.

Boso is resigning after taking a position as president of a forensic consulting group.

In a letter to Senate President Mitch Carmichael, Boso said the new jobs would not allow him enough time to fulfill his duties.

Boso was appointed to the seat in 2015 and won election to fill it the next year.

His resignation takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories