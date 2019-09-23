Boso resigns from State Senate

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A West Virginia State Senator has announced his resignation effective this week.

Republican Senator Greg Boso represents the 11th senatorial district, which includes parts of seven central West Virginia counties.

Boso is resigning after taking a position as president of a forensic consulting group.

In a letter to Senate President Mitch Carmichael, Boso said the new jobs would not allow him enough time to fulfill his duties.

Boso was appointed to the seat in 2015 and won election to fill it the next year.

His resignation takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.