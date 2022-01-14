Bridge Formula Program grants WV $506 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has launched the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program).

The program, as part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will gift West Virginia with $506 million over a five-year period to support bridge improvements. Supported by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the endeavor will be the “single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito said, “Today’s announcement is great news for West Virginia and will provide states not only with historic formula funding for bridges, but also the long-term certainty they need to plan and complete projects.”

Senator Joe Manchin said, “West Virginia’s bridges, roads and highways are among the worst in the nation, making tourism, business and everyday travel difficult for all West Virginians. In particular, our state has the highest percentage of bridges in poor condition in the country. Without considerable investment now, that number could jump significantly, representing a safety hazard for West Virginians.”

In addition to distributing $27.5 billion in dedicated resources for bridges nationwide, the Bridge Formula Program also has dedicated funding for Tribal transportation facility bridges as well as “off-system” bridges.

Those interested can find State-by-state BFP funding Fiscal Years 2022-2026 alongside FHWA released first tranche of Bridge Formula Program funding to states for Fiscal Year 2022 in addition to program guidance.

A map of bridges can be found by visiting https://infobridge.fhwa.dot.gov/ and USDOT Bridge Formula Program Funding and Condition by State.