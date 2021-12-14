Capito, Manchin announce funds for West Virginia Department of Agriculture

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced that $108,801 will go to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

This funding is courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and will be used to help West Virginia when it comes to its animal disease preparedness.

“Investing in the health of our livestock protects vital agricultural sectors in our economy, while also boosting West Virginia’s export markets,” Senator Capito said. “Funding like this creates the foundation for expanded economic opportunity for producers in our rural communities, and helps make sure consumers across our country have access to safe and affordable food products.”

Animal disease preparedness is considered essential to “preserve U.S. export markets, prevent foreign animal diseases, and expand export opportunities for rural America.”

“West Virginia’s agriculture producers play an important role in our economy and provide West Virginians with access to local, quality foods,” Senator Manchin said. “Investing in safety measures is vital to ensuring our food is nutritious and safe for our fellow West Virginians. This USDA funding will enhance animal disease preparedness to protect products and supply chains while also preventing diseases.”

