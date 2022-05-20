CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined 84 of their colleagues in adopting a resolution to create National Police Week in support of law enforcement.

The resolution, led by Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), dictates that National Police Week will be on the week of May 15 through May 21 and will be a time to show support for law enforcement officers across the U.S.

Senator Capito said, “Our men and women in uniform risk their lives every day to protect our communities, keep families safe, and serve the common good. Today, police officers are at even greater risk, and subject to despicable acts of violence. They need our support now more than ever, and I’m proud to honor them by designating this week as National Police Week in recognition of police officers across the Mountain State.”

“West Virginia’s law enforcement officers go above and beyond the call of duty to protect their communities, and we are all incredibly grateful for their service. I am proud to cosponsor this resolution to recognize law enforcement officers across the Mountain State for their service and integrity and to honor those officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” Senator Manchin said. “Our police officers have shown bravery and resilience with the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will continue to provide the support they need to keep West Virginians safe.”