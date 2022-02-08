Capito, Manchin to expand telehealth services in WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that $899,990 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program will be used to expand telehealth services at four West Virginia healthcare providers.

To aid struggles in mental healthcare, the funding will be used to help those whose access to transportation has been limited as well as “purchase laptops and video conferencing software, improve network security and expand telehealth services.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for affordable, reliable broadband access. This was especially true for West Virginia health care providers and patients who rely on telehealth for vital medical services, and it’s something I hear about frequently when reading through my ‘Capito Connect Stories’ initiative submissions,” Senator Capito said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for flexibility to help ensure patients can continue to have access to quality, affordable healthcare. Ensuring West Virginians in rural communities have access to quality telehealth options – including audio-only telehealth appointments – is vital to caring for our fellow West Virginians. This funding to expand telehealth services in Huntington, Princeton and Keyser is great news for these communities and the healthcare providers operating on shoestring budgets who continue to provide quality healthcare remotely,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual Awards Listed Below