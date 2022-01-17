Capito releases statement for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NEXSTAR) — Four inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail sued the facility and its doctor Thursday after they said they were unknowingly prescribed ivermectin to treat COVID-19 despite health officials' warnings that the anti-parasitic drug shouldn't be used for that purpose.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas filed the lawsuit in federal court on behalf of the detainees against the Washington County jail, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder and Dr. Robert Karas. Helder in August revealed that ivermectin had been prescribed to inmates to treat their COVID-19.