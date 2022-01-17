Capito releases statement for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Senator Shelley Moore Capito has released a statement.
“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. showed the world that the change we want to see in our communities, our state, and our country often starts with ourselves,” said Capito. “Dr. King’s tireless advocacy for justice and equality made our union a better, stronger place for all. His words and actions challenge each of us to reject prejudice and strive for equality. I encourage my fellow West Virginians to join me today in celebrating Dr. King’s incredible legacy, and to always practice courage, empathy, and unconditional love in all that we do.”