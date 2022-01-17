Capito releases statement for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shelley Moore Capito

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the GOP’s lead negotiator on a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, attends a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee markup at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The administration and Republican senators remain far apart over the size and scope of the investment needed to reboot the nation’s roads, bridges and broadband. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Senator Shelley Moore Capito has released a statement.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. showed the world that the change we want to see in our communities, our state, and our country often starts with ourselves,” said Capito. “Dr. King’s tireless advocacy for justice and equality made our union a better, stronger place for all. His words and actions challenge each of us to reject prejudice and strive for equality. I encourage my fellow West Virginians to join me today in celebrating Dr. King’s incredible legacy, and to always practice courage, empathy, and unconditional love in all that we do.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories