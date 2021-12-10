Capito releases statement on state of inflation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released a statement after a recent Consumer Price Index summary from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed an increase in inflation.

The data showed a 0.8% increase in inflation in November, and the all items index for the 12-month period ending in October rose 6.8%.

The released statement goes as such:

Capito said, “There’s nothing temporary about an inflation crisis that surpasses record highs month after month. But, here we are again seeing more record inflation numbers. Thanks to inflation, costs are rapidly rising on everything from a gallon of gas to a gallon of milk. It’s hurting West Virginians, and it’s hurting families across this country. Yet, even with these big red flags, the Biden administration and my Democrat colleagues would rather spend trillions more on liberal wish list items with money we don’t have instead of getting the problem under control. And, they want to enact the largest tax hike in decades. These efforts will hit American families with higher prices and greater tax burdens when they can least afford it. There would never be a good time to pass the Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spending spree, but these inflation numbers indicate that now is the absolute worst time for Democrats to do just that.”