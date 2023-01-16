CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Jan. 16, the West Virginia conservation community will be meeting with state legislators at the state Capitol Complex during the second annual Conservation Day.

According to a release from the West Virginia Conservation Agency (WVCA), as part of the day’s events, “supervisors from 14 conservation districts and other leaders in the West Virginia conservation community” will speak on behalf of their districts to state senators and delegates.

“Conservation Day presents an opportunity to share the work of the West Virginia Conservation Agency as well as the state’s 14 conservation districts,” said Jennifer Skaggs, WVCA interim executive director. “We look forward to talking with legislators about the important work we have done in the past year and some key initiatives upcoming.”

At the meeting, the WVCA and the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts (WVACD) will be proposing $55 million in supplemental funding to “secure federal dollars available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to repair and rehabilitate multiple small-watershed dams across West Virginia over several years,” the release said. They will also be seeking $1.6 million package “to support conservation best management practices across the state.”

Conservation Day activities will include a reception for legislators, co-hosted by the WVACD and the WVCA, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Gaston Caperton Training Center in Building 7 of the state Capitol Complex.

Skaggs as well as West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt, WVACD President Donnie Tenney, WVACD Executive Director Heather Duncan, “and others,” will speak to legislators during the reception.

“There are so many things happening right now in our conservation districts, including new and exciting agricultural best management practices, educational outreach and partnerships to improve conservation,” said Tenney, who is also a Tygarts Valley Conservation District supervisor. “We’re excited to share this with legislators during Conservation Day.”