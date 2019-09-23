Democratic State Senator Ron Stollings running for Governor of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia State Senator Ron Stollings is seeking the Democratic nomination for Governor of West Virginia. Dr. Stollings is filing in the Secretary of State’s Office at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019.

“Over my 34 years as a physician, I’ve witnessed the daily struggles of West Virginians. I’ve been on the front lines during the opioid crisis and I see how it is affecting our state,” said Dr. Stollings.

Dr. Stollings says he would establish the Governor’s Office of Substance Abuse to coordinate state efforts to manage the opioid and substance abuse situation. He says the efforts need to be organized and managed from one location.

Dr. Stollings says, in addition to the opioid crisis, his campaign will focus on, ensuring access to affordable, quality healthcare for all West Virginians, investing in our teachers and education system, and expanding the economy by better taking advantage of natural resources and investing in infrastructure, including broadband.

Dr. Stollings says he would reinstate all of the funding to health departments that the legislature took away two years ago. “Health departments need all the help they can get as they deal with substance abuse problems, Hepatitis, and HIV outbreaks, and a myriad of adverse childhood experiences.”

Dr. Stolling, at this time, will be running against Stephen Smith on May 12, 2020. The winner will face off against the winner of the Republican nomination, between incumbent West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, former West Virginia Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher, and former West Virginia State Delegate Michael Folk.