ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Elkins native and Davis & Elkins College graduate is entering the race for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

That’s the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives that is currently held by Alex Mooney (R). Mooney announced two weeks ago that he’s “all in” for Senator Joe Manchin’s (D) seat in 2024.

Thirty-year-old Alexander Gaaserud Tuesday announced that he wants to be a “bold new conservative voice for all of West Virginia” and identifies as an “America First Republican,” but also a “pragmatist who will work to get the job done for all West Virginians, regardless of party affiliation.”

Gaaserud founded the Elkins High School Young Republicans Club as a student in 2008, graduated from D&E in 2015 with a degree in Political Science, then began a career in Third Party Logistics, where he works today, according to his announcement.

His announcement mentioned two policy issues: The drug crisis, particularly opioids like heroin and fentanyl and the Second Amendment.

“The illegal drug deluge is amplified in West Virginia by President Biden’s inability to protect our borders from the influx of illegal drugs into our country. This influx of easy to obtain drugs continues to make West Virginia ground zero for the ongoing drug crises with no real end in sight,” the release said about drugs.

“Guns are not the problem. Criminals who have no respect for our laws are the problem. Red Flag laws are a problem. We do not need more laws to curtail our gun rights. We need more law-abiding citizens with guns than perpetrators with guns to protect our families, our heritage, our way of life here in West Virginia. We need to strongly support our law enforcement officers and push our judges to hold offenders accountable,” his announcement said about the second amendment.

Click here to learn more about Gaaserud and his positions.

This follows a slew of campaign announcements Congressman Alex Mooney announced he is campaigning for the Republican nomination for a Senate seat, Gov. Justice is also considering running for Senate, and Treasurer Riley Moore is vying for the congressional seat in West Virginia’s 2nd district.