CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called out the state's younger residents and their parents during Tuesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, over the low percentages of vaccinations among that population

In the 12-17 age group, 29% are fully vaccinated, while 36% of 18-29 year-olds have gotten their shots. "Step up! Are you kidding me? What in the world? 29% that's it?" Justice said. The governor expressed concern that the state could get into a neighbor(vaccinated) against neighbor(unvaccinated) situation.