CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice, in accordance with a proclamation from President Biden, has ordered all U.S. and State flags on all State-owned facilities to fly at half-staff on Dec. 7, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the proclamation is meant to show support and honor “the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack.”

The full proclamation can be viewed here.