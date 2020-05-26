Gov. Jim Justice responds to suggestion he is avoiding debate with fellow GOP gubernatorial candidates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice responded to an assertion that he is avoiding a debate with his fellow Republican gubernatorial candidates.

When asked why “he has resisted debating his Republican opponents” in his re-election bid, Justice answered that in polling he has seen, he is so far ahead of his opponents that a debate would only damage the Republican party. He also said that he is too busy working on the coronavirus response to take time for something political, he said. His full response is below:

Ann Ali, the campaign manager for one of Justice’s primary opponents, Republican Woody Thrasher, issued a response to Justice’s statement.