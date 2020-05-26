Gov. Jim Justice responds to suggestion he is avoiding debate with fellow GOP gubernatorial candidates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice responded to an assertion that he is avoiding a debate with his fellow Republican gubernatorial candidates.
When asked why “he has resisted debating his Republican opponents” in his re-election bid, Justice answered that in polling he has seen, he is so far ahead of his opponents that a debate would only damage the Republican party. He also said that he is too busy working on the coronavirus response to take time for something political, he said. His full response is below:
Ann Ali, the campaign manager for one of Justice’s primary opponents, Republican Woody Thrasher, issued a response to Justice’s statement.
“Gov. Justice knows he let those violent criminals out early, and he thinks someone or some court will rescue him. Unfortunately for Jim Justice, truth is truth.
“Where I come from, we take responsibility for our actions and we fight our own fights directly.
“We welcome the opportunity for Woody Thrasher to stand on a debate stage and directly address the reality of what’s happened to West Virginia since Gov. Justice took office.
“Facts don’t lie, but Jim Justice does.”Ann Ali, campaign manager for Woody Thrasher