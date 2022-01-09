CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, calling for Special Session with the West Virginia Legislature to take place on Jan. 10 at 11 a.m.

The proclamation included items involving economic development that Justice wishes to discuss with legislature.

The first major item involves a bill establishing a West Virginia Industrial Advancement Act. This act is meant to establish certain tax incentives, based upon “very significant investment and employment thresholds,” in order to attract labor and capital intensive heavy industrial facilities to West Virginia.

Other items included in the proclamation are supplemental appropriations bills. These would use the state’s revenues to invest in “West Virginia’s future” to assure jobs.

With this Legislature, the Justice hopes to invest into the Department of Economic Development in order to “secure tremendous private investment all around the state.” This would mark the largest investment in economic development in the state’s history.

The full proclamation can be found here.