CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After his address yesterday, Gov. Jim Justice sent a letter to West Virginia Legislature to help him pledge $5 million for the maternity and children’s hospital recently bombed in Ukraine.

“The ongoing war on Ukraine is beyond tragic, with Russia bombing civilians and committing war crimes upon the heroic people of Ukraine. The killing of civilians is despicable and must not ever be tolerated. But the worst atrocity imaginable is the murder of innocent women and children,” said Gov. Justice in his letter.



“We have all seen footage of the destruction and desecration of the maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. This bombing campaign on the most vulnerable of humanity will surely go down in history as the horrendous action of a madman, and we must all pray for the health of all those who were harmed.”



“We must take action to show solidarity and support at any level we can. I believe this $5 million pledge may spur others to contribute, to join together in support, and to show Putin that the free world stands together in support of Ukraine. The bombing of this hospital is a rallying cry, and West Virginia should help answer the call.”

The full letter can be read here.