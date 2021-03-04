House passes George Floyd policing bill

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 Wednesday evening by a vote of 220-212.

The measure establishes several major police reforms including the banning of chokeholds at the federal level, ending qualified immunity, and creating a national police misconduct registry so fired officers can’t be hired at another department.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who represents the district where Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police, served as the speaker pro-tempore during the floor debate.

The measure faces significant challenges attracting Republican Senators’ support. Some have expressed concern about the inclusion of an end to qualified immunity at the federal level.

Last year South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul introduced their own police reform bill in the wake of protests over Floyd and other black Americans’ deaths. Their bill also banned practices like chokeholds and no knock warrants.

The officers involved in Floyd’s death all are facing trial soon with Officer Derek Chauvin’s trial set to start March 8th.

The House originally was supposed to vote on the bill Thursday, but Majority Leader Hoyer moved the vote up to Wednesday night due to concerns about a potential security threat tied to March 4th and Qanon.

