Snowbird School Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

House recognizes Armenian genocide in rebuke to Turkey

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted overwhelmingly to recognize the century-old mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks as genocide. The move is a clear rebuke to NATO ally Turkey in the wake of its invasion of northern Syria.

Historians estimate that up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed around World War I, and many scholars see it as the 20th century’s first genocide. Turkey disputes the description, saying the toll has been inflated and considering those killed victims of a civil war.

The nonbinding resolution passed 405-11 Tuesday. American lawmakers have been critical of Ankara’s recent incursion against the Kurds along the Turkish-Syrian border.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories