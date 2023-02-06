CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday, President Biden will speak in front of the U.S. House and Senate at the United States Capitol building in his first State of the Union Address of 2023.

The address will begin at 9 p.m. EST on Feb. 7. You can bookmark this page and watch the stream when it goes live.

It is not yet known what Biden will discuss during his address, but the speech will come only days after a Chinese balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Other talking points could include the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which shows little sign of slowing down after the U.S. committed 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine.

Biden also may address the string of classified documents that have been found in the homes of a number of former and current high-level government officials including Mike Pence, Donald Trump, and Biden himself.