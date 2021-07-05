What will the Equality Act do?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Andrew Schneider, the Executive Director of Fairness West Virginia, discusses the Federal Equality Act and the possible vote on it in both houses of Congress before the end of the summer.

The Equality Act will update the federal civil rights act of 1964. It clarifies the Supreme Court decision in Bostock v. Clayton County and protects LGBTQ+ people from discrimination regarding housing, employment, and public spaces. The Equal Rights Act of 1964 focused more on race and gender, and the update will include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Schneider said despite this being a nonpartisan issue, there is bipartisan support. 68% of Republicans, 85% of Independents and 95% of Democrats nationwide support the act.