CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — At the start of the new year, West Virginia will have a new chief justice.

The Supreme Court has chosen Justice Beth Walker to become Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia starting Jan. 1, 2023. In cases where Chief Justice Walker is unavailable, Justice Tim Armstead will take her place, at least until 2024, when he is slated to become chief justice.

Justice Beth Walker

Elected to the Supreme Court in 2016 and taking office in 2017, Justice Walker also acted as chief justice in 2019. She will be taking over the role from Chief Justice John Hutchison.

“We focused on rebuilding public confidence in the judiciary during my first tenure as chief justice,” Justice Walker said. “Since then, all five members of the court have continued to work together as a team and navigated several challenges including COVID and the increasing number of children who our courts are called upon to protect in abuse and neglect cases. I will be honored to continue the great work of my colleagues who have served in the chief justice role since 2019.”

“Our commitment to transparency and accountability has not wavered, and next year we will develop a strategic plan to improve the efficiency and responsiveness of our court system. We also look forward to the opening of our new judicial learning center in 2023, which will enhance our ongoing work on civics education,” she continued.

To learn more about the justices, you can visit the West Virginia Judiciary website.