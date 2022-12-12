CHARLESTON, W.Va. – You now have a chance to get a position on the 19th Judicial Circuit Court serving Barbour and Taylor Counties, according to a release from the Office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

After the resignation of Judge Alan D. Moats, the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is now accepting applications to fill the vacancy. Applications and other materials should be submitted by 5 p.m. on January 9, 2023, either by emailing JVAC@wv.gov or by mailing it to:

Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission

c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor

Office of the Governor

State Capitol

1900 Kanawha Blvd E

Charleston, WV 25305

There will also be interviews held in Charleston on January 18, 2023.

To learn more about the application process, you can call the Office of General Counsel at 304-558-2000.