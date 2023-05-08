CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s attorney general is among those from 21 states that have spoken out against proposed energy standards for washing machines, saying that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) should “leave decisions about what appliances Americans will use daily to each American.”

The group of attorneys general sent a letter to the DOE that “spells out the proposed standards’ numerous flaws,” according to a release from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent May 2.

The new energy efficiency standard is part of a proposal the DOE announced in February that addresses efficiency standards for washing machines and refrigerators.

A February release from the DOE said that refrigerator efficiency standards have been updated three times in the past 50 years, and the change would bring washers up to speed, going into effect in 2027. The release claims that the proposed changes for both washers and fridges would save consumers approximately $3.5 billion on their water and energy bills—$425 per year per household.

However, the coalition of attorneys general said that the proposal “relied on bad data” and “fails to account for the fact the effect the Proposed Standards will have on individuals’ budgets, particularly low-income individuals.”

The DOE addressed a “myth” that suggests the new standard would make washers and fridges less effective in a release on May 5:

Today’s clothes washers use 70% less energy than in 1990 and offer 50% more tub capacity. Increased efficiency and additional storage space are the result of appliance standards and manufacturer innovation, which is why the agency proposed long overdue updates to these appliances. U.S. Department of Energy

The “Addressing Misinformation” document from Friday also mentioned the suggested ban on gas stoves that caused an uproar in rural places like West Virginia in January, saying, “Claims that the federal government is banning gas stoves are absurd.” The proposed standards released in February “proposes new and amended energy conservation standards for consumer conventional cooking products,” both gas and electric, rather than banning one outright.

Last week, the DOE also proposed new standards for new dishwashers and beverage vending machines and electric motors, joining more than 100 proposed standards made under the Biden Administration.