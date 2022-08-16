CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced that $221,419 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will used to support West Virginia housing.

The funds will be distributed to two West Virginia housing authorities to specifically support “households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities.”

“Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this devastating issue worse. I’m pleased HUD is investing in Marion and Wood counties to expand opportunities for stable, accessible housing in our communities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding,” said Senator Manchin.

“While it is important that we create communities where all West Virginians have the opportunity to lift themselves up, providing safe places to live in the interim is a critical part of helping them achieve the American Dream. This funding will support our local housing agencies in Marion and Wood counties in that goal, and I will continue working to ensure our communities have the resources they need to provide opportunity for all West Virginians,” Senator Capito said.

Funds will be distributed as such: