Manchin grants West Virginia airports $334k from American Rescue Plan

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.


WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced that $334,118 from the American Rescue Plan will be used to support restaurants and businesses in four airports across West Virginia.

American Rescue Plan funding is courtesy of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“Many industries in West Virginia have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, including our airports and restaurants. I fought to include millions of dollars in the American Rescue Plan to support these West Virginia industries. Now, West Virginia businesses are receiving this much needed help that will support restaurants, shops and other businesses located in West Virginia airports,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below:

  • $194,328 – Yeager Airport
  • $92,964 – Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field Airport
  • $35,811 – North Central West Virginia Airport
  • $11,015 – Greenbrier Valley Airport

