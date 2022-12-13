A group of Venezuelan migrants walking up toward a shelter in Tijuana. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Title 42, a pandemic-era Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rule to limit southern border crossings, is due to expire next Wednesday, Dec. 21.

In May 2022, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas stated that he was anticipating as many as 18,000 unlawful crossings per day once the policy was lifted.

A bipartisan group of senators, including West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D) is urging U.S. President Joe Biden to extend Title 42 beyond its Dec. 21 deadline, “until Congress can act.”

The letter that the senators sent to Biden said, “While admittedly imperfect, termination of the CDC’s Title 42 order at this time will result in a complete loss of operational control over the southern border, a profoundly negative impact on border communities, and significant suffering and fatalities among the migrants unlawfully entering the United States.”

It goes on to say that “Based on recent court filings, DHS is almost completely reliant on Title 42 to control migration from Mexico and the Northern Triangle: the vast majority of Mexicans, Guatemalans, Hondurans, and Salvadorans encountered by U.S. Border Patrol along the border in October 2022 were expelled under Title 42 rather than processed under Title 8. Furthermore, your administration’s new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans depends on the availability of Title 42.”

The CDC attempted to rescind the Title 42 order in April 2022, but it was preliminarily enjoined from doing so by Judge Robert Summerhays, it appealed Judge Summerhays’ decision to the 5th Circuit.