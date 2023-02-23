MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — It has been three months since Congressmen Alex Mooney (R) announced his plans to run for senate in the 2024 election. On Wednesday, he doubled down on devoting his efforts to running for the spot that Senator Joe Manchin (D) currently holds.

“If they want a conservative that can fight for them, I’m their candidate,” Rep. Mooney said. If they want someone that’s liberal, there will be other people to choose from but not me.”

Mooney said that he is not concerned if Manchin runs for re-election or if anyone else joins in the race.

“I’m just campaigning full steam. To me, I’m just going to run. I’m not looking to see who else runs,” Rep. Mooney said. “There’s no scenario by which that I would do anything but run for the U.S. Senate.”

Senator Manchin still has yet to announce his plans for the upcoming election on if he will run for re-election or possibly a different position. However, Manchin has been speculated to run for other positions.